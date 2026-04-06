Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for Michigan-UConn Predictions

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Ahead of the highly anticipated Michigan vs. UConn game for the National Championship, new customers can secure a fantastic welcome bonus by using our Polymarket promo code WTOP.







By making an initial deposit of at least $20, you immediately get a $20 sign-up bonus added to your portfolio. It goes without saying that this extra promotional capital provides excellent value, allowing you to trade on the outcome of the Arizona vs Michigan game, as well as for predicting the results of any other games taking place on the schedule this week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Michigan vs. UConn Monday

If you are looking to get involved in the action, getting started with Polymarket is quick and highly rewarding. By using the promotional code during your initial registration, you can instantly boost your trading capital. Below is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details for new users:

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 6th, 2026

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in finding value, and new Polymarket customers have a fantastic opportunity to build their portfolios ahead of the Arizona vs Michigan matchup. By signing up and taking advantage of the current welcome offer, you can claim a $20 sign-up bonus to use on this highly anticipated college basketball clash. Whether you are looking to trade shares on Arizona or are taking a position on Michigan, this extra promotional capital gives you immediate flexibility to get involved in the action.

To unlock this reward, you simply need to create your account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your qualifying deposit is processed, the $20 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to be used on the platform’s trading markets. It does stand to reason that you must meet the specific requirements: this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participating users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to qualify for the sign-up bonus.

Use Polymarket Bonus on Michigan vs UConn

Team Spread Probability Michigan Wolverines -7.5 72% UConn Huskies +7.5 28%

When analyzing the statistics to determine the smartest trade, the interior battle and offensive efficiency are critical indicators. Michigan’s frontcourt is led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who averages a team-high 19 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 60.4% from the floor in Michigans NCAA Tournament run. He is perfectly complemented by Aday Mara, who adds 16 points per game on 65.4% shooting in the tournament.

UConn, however, counters with absolute dominance on the glass, led by Tarris Reed Jr. Reed Jr. anchors the Huskies by averaging a massive double-double with 20.8 points and 13 rebounds per tournament game. Paired with Alex Karaban, who chips in 16 points and 4.4 rebounds per tourney contest.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and activate your $20 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device.

Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the app and begin creating your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth).

Open the app and begin creating your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure platform security and compliance, you will need to provide proof of identification to successfully verify your account.

To ensure platform security and compliance, you will need to provide proof of identification to successfully verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $20 bonus will be automatically credited to your new account. You can then immediately use your promotional funds to start trading on the latest college basketball futures prices and match predictions.