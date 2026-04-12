Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Masters Final Round, MLB Predictions Sunday

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Today is the last day of the Masters, and Polymarket has you covered with a bunch of live markets to enjoy the tournament. Sign up using the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP and you can claim a $20 bonus to use on the Masters today, along with any MLB or NBA games.

Create a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20 to receive a $20 sign-up bonus, guaranteed. This is the perfect way to get in on the action and start making trades on the Masters. Polymarket is a fast-growing, popular predictions market platform that allows you to trade on a wide variety of topics, and for today that includes a bunch of Masters specific markets.

Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP for Final Masters Round

If you are preparing to trade on today’s MLB or Masters action, utilizing the latest welcome offer is the optimal way to get started. It goes without saying that Polymarket has live Masters lines running all day as well, giving you incredible market access. Whether you are eyeing the 8-6 Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies, or you prefer the non-conference matchup between the surging 7-7 Athletics and the 7-8 New York Mets, or looking at live Masters lines, you can take advantage of the current promotion outlined below.

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 12th, 2026

Polymarket Masters Welcome Offer Overview

To take full advantage of today’s Masters action, new Polymarket customers can claim an exclusive $20 sign-up bonus. Unlocking this offer is simple: once you have successfully registered your account, you must make an initial deposit of at least $20. Whether you want to allocate your funds toward live Masters predictions or any MLB games today, this bonus provides an immediate boost to your trading portfolio. It does stand to reason that you will want to browse the entire platform, as Polymarket has live Masters lines running concurrently, giving you even more ways to build your positions. Please note that this welcome promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. To qualify and successfully unlock your $20 bonus, users must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible state. Once your qualifying initial deposit clears, your bonus funds will be instantly unlocked and ready to deploy on any of today’s exciting MLB markets, futures prices, or golf predictions, since Polymarket has live Masters lines updated by the minute.

Use Polymarket MLB, Masters Bonus Today

Matchup Probability ARI @ PHI ARI 44% / PHI 56% OAK @ NYM OAK 39% / NYM 61%

Remember, Polymarket has live Masters lines available to trade right now.

How to Activate the Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for today’s MLB and Masters slate? Whether you are looking to make a prediction on the Arizona Diamondbacks or back the Athletics to continue their hot streak, claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Not to mention, it takes only minutes to get set up so you can see for yourself that Polymarket has live Masters lines ready for action. To take advantage of this offer, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to officially activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, you will be fully activated and ready to trade on today’s matchups. Whether you are targeting the 1:35 PM ET first pitch between the Diamondbacks and Phillies, the 1:40 PM ET showdown between the Athletics and New York Mets, or tracking the leaderboard because Polymarket has live Masters lines available to trade all afternoon, your account will be primed for action.