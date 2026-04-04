Plate umpire Ron Kulpa leaves Marlins-Yankees game after taking foul ball off mask

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Ron Kulpa left Saturday’s game between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Ron Kulpa left Saturday’s game between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees with two outs in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off his mask.

Kulpa was hit in the mask by a foul ball earlier in the inning and stayed in as Jakob Marsee’s RBI single gave the Marlins a 4-0 lead. After Agustín Ramírez scored on the hit, Kulpa motioned to the Yankees’ dugout and was checked out by two trainers.

After a few minutes, Kulpa exited under his own power for further examination.

The game was delayed about 10 minutes and resumed with Scott Barry moving from first base to the plate.

Kulpa made his umpiring debut in the majors July 23, 1998, and was promoted to a full-time umpire in 1999. He was part of the umpiring crew for the World Series in 2011 and 2021.

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