Pitcher Cade Winquest’s Yankees career could end without getting into a regular-season game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cade Winquest’s Yankees career could end without him getting into a regular-season game. New York…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cade Winquest’s Yankees career could end without him getting into a regular-season game.

New York designated the 25-year-old right-hander for assignment Friday to open a roster spot for Luis Gil, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is scheduled to start a series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Winquest was selected from St. Louis during the Rule 5 draft at December’s winter meetings and became the Yankees’ first Rule 5 player to make the opening day roster since infielder Josh Phelps in 2007.

“It was hard because obviously we invested that pick in him over the winter, and we still believe that this guy’s got a chance to be a really good pitcher in this league,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Because of off days early in the season, Boone had rested higher-leverage relievers available.

“He’s really talented. We like the process we went through when we selected him,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “It would have been nice to find room to get him in games and develop. It’s hard when you’re trying to compete and develop at the same time. It just didn’t play out the way we wanted it to.”

If Winquest is placed on waivers and not claimed, he must be offered back to St. Louis for $50,000. If the Cardinals don’t take him back and he clears waivers, the Yankees could assign him outright to the minor leagues.

Injury updates

Anthony Volpe, recovering from left shoulder surgery on Oct. 14, could start a minor league rehabilitation assignment next week.

Cashman said he expects Volpe to return to his starting shortstop role.

“It’s always been the plan, but ultimately it’ll be the manager’s decision,” Cashman said.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt threw off a mound Friday for the first time since Tommy John surgery last July 11. He threw 10 fastballs and said the next big step in his rehab will be facing hitters in June.

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