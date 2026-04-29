Pirates take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (16-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-14, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (16-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -150, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their three-game slide when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh is 16-14 overall and 8-7 at home. The Pirates have a 9-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has a 16-13 record overall and a 9-5 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 12-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with nine home runs while slugging .538. Ryan O’Hearn is 11 for 36 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has eight doubles and three home runs for the Cardinals. Nathan Church is 11 for 37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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