Pirates play the Cubs after Cruz’s 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-8, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-8, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (0-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Pirates +114; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs after Oneil Cruz had four hits against the Cubs on Saturday.

Chicago has a 3-5 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. The Cubs have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 5-3 on the road and 9-5 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ ranks second on the Cubs with six extra base hits (two doubles and four home runs). Matt Shaw is 7 for 30 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cruz leads the Pirates with four home runs while slugging .618. Nick Yorke is 11 for 29 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .213 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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