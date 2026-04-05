Pirates place Jared Triolo on the injured list because of right knee tendinitis, recall Billy Cook

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Jared Triolo on the injured list on Sunday and recalled outfielder/first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Jared Triolo on the injured list on Sunday and recalled outfielder/first baseman Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Triolo has a right knee patellar tendon injury. He is hitting .217 in six games.

Cook made the Pirates’ opening day roster but appeared in only one game and did not have an at-bat before being sent down. In two games at Indianapolis, Cook went 3 for 9 with a home run.

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