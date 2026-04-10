Pirates’ Nick Gonzales wins an ABS challenge he didn’t want to make

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Nick Gonzales wanted to challenge a strike call. Then he didn’t want to challenge a strike…

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Nick Gonzales wanted to challenge a strike call. Then he didn’t want to challenge a strike call. Then he won the challenge anyway.

The amusing sequence happened in the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 2-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Gonzales was down 0-2 with one out and no one on when he looked at a 93.6 mph fastball from Cubs reliever Caleb Thielbar. Umpire Roberto Ortiz ruled it was a called third strike.

Gonzales motioned to his helmet with his right hand, indicating he wanted to use baseball’s new Automated Ball-Strike System to take a closer look at the pitch. But he quickly brought his hand down and started walking toward Pittsburgh’s dugout.

The Pirates lost a challenge in the sixth. With the ABS system, each team has the ability to challenge two calls per game, and a team retains its challenge if successful.

Despite Gonzales trying to take back the challenge, Ortiz came out from behind the plate and began the process. The pitch ended up being outside, and Gonzales flied out to left.

“That was an interesting one,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said. “I’m not sure verbally what was said there, and I don’t know if there was physical touch between the hand and the helmet. … I mean it’s new to all of us and how we’re going about it, and I think if the umpire deems that you make an intention to challenge, that’s what Roberto went with there.”

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