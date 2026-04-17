Phoenix and Golden State square off for play-in game

Golden State Warriors (37-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday,…

Golden State Warriors (37-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 219.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Suns and Warriors square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Suns are 10-7 against division opponents. Phoenix averages 112.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 7-9 against Pacific Division teams. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 115.2 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The Suns score 112.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 115.2 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 45.6% and averaging 26.1 points for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring).

Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: unknown (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.