Phillies start 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-6, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-6, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (2-0, 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 4.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -188, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Philadelphia is 3-3 at home and 6-6 overall. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has gone 2-4 in road games and 7-6 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-5 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has two doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Adolis Garcia is 10 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Jose Fernandez is 8 for 24 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (foot), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.