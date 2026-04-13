Phillies start 3-game series with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (7-8, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-8, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (7-8, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-8, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, three strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -188, Cubs +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Philadelphia is 7-8 overall and 4-5 in home games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.16 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Chicago has a 7-8 record overall and a 3-3 record in road games. The Cubs are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Crawford leads the Phillies with a .341 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI. Bryce Harper is 13 for 35 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and a home run while hitting .316 for the Cubs. Moises Ballesteros is 9 for 24 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Andrew Painter: day-to-day (migraine), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (right tricep inflammation), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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