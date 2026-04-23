Phillies look to stop skid in game against the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (8-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-9, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 2:20…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 1.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to break an eight-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 10-5 record in home games and a 15-9 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .351 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia has gone 3-6 in road games and 8-16 overall. The Phillies have a 5-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has seven doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 7 for 31 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with eight home runs while slugging .529. Bryce Harper is 10 for 36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .313 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Phillies: 1-9, .225 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Alvarado: day-to-day (back), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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