Phillies come into matchup against the Braves on losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (8-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-8, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -133, Phillies +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies look to end a 10-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 19-8 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. The Braves have a 1-2 record in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia has gone 3-8 on the road and 8-18 overall. The Phillies have hit 29 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Baldwin has four doubles and seven home runs while hitting .304 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14 for 32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles and eight home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9 for 39 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 0-10, .202 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (undisclosed), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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