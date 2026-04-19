Phillies bring home losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (14-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-12, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:20…

Atlanta Braves (14-7, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-12, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves looking to end a four-game home skid.

Philadelphia has an 8-12 record overall and a 5-9 record at home. The Phillies are 6-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 6-3 on the road and 14-7 overall. The Braves have gone 6-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber ranks second on the Phillies with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). Bryce Harper is 12 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Drake Baldwin leads the Braves with a .318 batting average, and has three doubles, five home runs, six walks and 19 RBIs. Austin Riley is 14 for 43 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Braves: 8-2, .308 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (back), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

Braves: Raisel Iglesias: day-to-day (shoulder), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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