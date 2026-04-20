Phillies aim to stop losing streak in game against the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (8-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (2-0, 3.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -115, Cubs -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies enter the matchup against the Chicago Cubs after losing five games in a row.

Chicago has a 12-9 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 3-3 record on the road and an 8-13 record overall. The Phillies have hit 22 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and three home runs for the Cubs. Moises Ballesteros is 13 for 24 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with seven home runs while slugging .560. Bryce Harper is 12 for 35 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (back), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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