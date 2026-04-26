Phillies ace Zack Wheeler returns strong in 2026 debut vs Braves after surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies had two things to celebrate Saturday — ace Zack Wheeler threw five strong innings…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies had two things to celebrate Saturday — ace Zack Wheeler threw five strong innings in his season debut and they snapped their 10-game losing streak with an 8-5 10-inning win over the Braves.

“I think everybody’s everybody’s happy, and everybody’s energized,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I’m sure they can’t wait for tomorrow to get after it again.”

While snapping the losing streak was key, the more important development was Wheeler’s performance. He pitched for the first time since Aug. 15 against the Nationals. Wheeler had surgery in September after a blood clot was discovered in his right shoulder and he missed the rest of the season.

Wheeler gave up two runs, struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks. He left with a 3-2 lead and threw 56 strikes in 84 pitches.

“You think about this moment,” Wheeler said of his return. “Me, I just want to get it over with. Just keep moving on, just the anxiety part of it. So, yeah, I’m glad it’s done, especially when you come out of the game kind of, you know, get that weight off your shoulders.”

Wheeler cruised through his first three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk in 35 pitches. But in a 36-pitch fourth inning, Wheeler gave up two runs on two hits and two walks. He stranded runners on second and third by striking out Mauricio Dubón and Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning. He pitched a clean fifth inning and was pulled for Tanner Banks.

“I was a little tired (after the fourth),” Wheeler said. “I was treading water out there, so got a little second wind. The guys gave me a long inning, (time to) cool down and get my second wind. So I was able to go out there for the fifth.”

There were questions regarding Wheeler’s velocity prior to Saturday. His fastball did not reach 95 mph in any of his five rehab starts after he averaged over 96 mph last season.

Wheeler’s velocity was not an issue Saturday. In his 20-pitch first inning, Wheeler exceeded 95 mph 11 times.

“I would think that the adrenaline would kick in once he gets into one of these games,” Thomsen said. “And being Atlanta and his hometown and how good they’re playing, I think the adrenaline did kick in. He rose to the occasion.”

Wheeler struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. twice — once with a 96.5 mph fastball and the second time with an 82.8 mph sweeper. He had five whiffs in three hitless at-bats against the Braves star.

Wheeler, 35, is in his seventh season with the Phillies. The Atlanta native has finished runner-up for the Cy Young Award twice and has been an All-Star three times during his first six seasons in Philadelphia after coming over from the New York Mets. He admitted he had the Phillies losing streak in the back of his mind when preparing for his return to the mound.

“Obviously, I want to stop it,” he said. “That’s always kind of been my thing over the years, is if we are in a little slump, I want to be the stopper. And even if it’s two games in a row, I want to be that guy. So, you know, I love being in that situation and take pride in stopping it.”

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