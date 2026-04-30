Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Brown at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
Nebraska at Penn State — BTN
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Apple TV
Philadelphia at Miami — CW, CW Miami 33, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Marlins.TV, MLB.TV
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