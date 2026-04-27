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Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

April 27, 2026, 12:26 PM

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Bucknell at Cornell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBCS Bay Area, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Cardinals.TV, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at Boston — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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