Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Manhattan at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Lafayette at Wagner — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NEC Front Row…

Manhattan at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Wagner — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NEC Front Row

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Texas — RSN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at Boston — NBCS Network, Peacock

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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