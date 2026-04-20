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Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

April 20, 2026, 12:00 PM

Manhattan at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Wagner — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NEC Front Row

Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Texas — RSN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at Boston — NBCS Network, Peacock

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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