Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Manhattan at La Salle — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Wagner — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NEC Front Row
Pittsburgh at West Virginia — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at Texas — RSN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV
Philadelphia at Boston — NBCS Network, Peacock
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