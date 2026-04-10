Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Cornell at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Saint Joseph’s at Dayton…

Cornell at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

California at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Plus

Cornell at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Army at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Villanova at Penn State — BTN

Pittsburgh at Chicago — Marquee, SportsNet Pittsburgh

MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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