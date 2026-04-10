Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Cornell at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
California at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Plus
Cornell at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Army at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Villanova at Penn State — BTN
Pittsburgh at Chicago — Marquee, SportsNet Pittsburgh
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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