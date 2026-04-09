Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Villanova at Xavier — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Army at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
La Salle at Rhode Island — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Navy — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
California at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Clemson at Pittsburgh — ACCN
Arizona at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia +, Dbacks.TV
Philadelphia at Indiana — FDSN Indiana, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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