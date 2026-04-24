Penguins at Flyers and Senators vs. Hurricanes are looking to avoid first-round sweeps

Only four teams in NHL history have fallen behind 0-3 in a best-of-seven playoff series and rallied to win it.…

Only four teams in NHL history have fallen behind 0-3 in a best-of-seven playoff series and rallied to win it. Just six more won three in a row to force a Game 7.

Stuart Skinner was part of that last near-miss. He backstopped Edmonton to an-almost comeback in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against Florida before losing in seven. Now he is Pittsburgh’s goaltender with the Penguins facing the same deficit in the first round against Philadelphia.

“You know it’s possible,” Skinner said after a Game 3 loss to the Flyers pushed him and his teammates to the brink. “Statistics are fun to look at, but it doesn’t mean they’re always right.”

The statistics say the Penguins — and the Ottawa Senators, also down 3-0 to Carolina — have a less than 2% chance of pulling it off. The first step in avoiding a sweep comes Saturday with Game 4s in each series.

“The fact is we’ve got to win a game,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “That’s got to be our focus. You can’t grab three on Saturday. You’ve got to win one.”

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild in the next chapter of that intensely competitive series between Central Division rivals.

“It’s truly what playoff hockey is about,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “It’s a highly emotional time of year. It’s a great time of year.”

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Series: Dallas leads 2-1

The Stars gained the upper hand on the Wild with Wyatt Johnston’s deflection of Miro Heiskanen’s shot more than halfway through the second overtime in Game 3, another productive power play that has been the difference so far in this series.

The Stars have had 17 opportunities, the most in the NHL this postseason. They have scored six times, including five in the last two games, both wins. The Wild are just 3 for 15 and 1 for 11 over the last two games, missing injured winger Mats Zuccarello since Game 1 when he took an elbow to the head from Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers.

“Guys are staying connected to get the puck down the ice when it’s contested,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said, praising his penalty kill units. “Overall, in our whole game, we’ve protected the slot better, haven’t given up as many slot opportunities on the PK or five on five, which bleed into each other, right? It’s always an emphasis.”

The Wild have been adamant they’re not that far off their game.

“Absolutely none, no frustration,” right wing Matt Boldy said. “We had our chances. We had our looks. When they come, they come.”

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Series: Philadelphia leads 3-0.

Skinner is not the only Pittsburgh player who believes a comeback is possible. Three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson called it a great opportunity.

“It’s do or die, and now we’re going to see what we’re made of,” Karlsson said. “It’s an opportunity, and it’s something that we’re going to have to embrace and understand that being in this situation, even though we’re down 3-0 is still a lot of fun and we would have paid a lot of money to stand here today back in October and say this is where we were going to be.”

The biggest potential edge for the Penguins is the uncertain status of Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, who injured his right arm in the third period Wednesday night. Vladar finished the game, underwent treatment after and has not practiced since, with coach Rick Tocchet calling it maintenance.

“Two days off is going to help him,” Tocchet said Friday. “We’ll see how he is.”

Vladar has been Philadelphia’s best player all season, including this series in stopping 70 of 74 shots. If he’s unable to go Saturday night, Tocchet is likely to turn to backup Samuel Ersson, who had the league’s worst save percentage during the regular season at .870 and has played just twice in the past three weeks.

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (TBS)

Series: Carolina leads 3-0.

The Hurricanes have suffocated the Senators, allowing them just three goals through three games and outshooting them 105-83. Ottawa can be eliminated on home ice, but captain Brady Tkachuk said it would be a great story if he and his teammates overcome the odds and advance.

“Pretty frustrating, but we’ve got to find a way,” Tkachuk said. “We’ve never quit all season. … Got to step up to the occasion.”

They will have to do it without No. 1 defenseman Jake Sanderson, ruled out because of a concussion following an illegal check to the head from Carolina’s Taylor Hall that was penalized with a 2-minute minor.

Also missing Artem Zub, the Senators made the playoffs despite getting battered by injuries on their blue line.

“If there’s one thing this group has done all year, it’s not give up,” defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “We stick with it, and that’s not going to change.”

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AP Sports Writers Dan Gelston in Philadelphia, Dave Campbell in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the Canadian Press contributed.

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