Panthers take losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers (37-38-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-33-14, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (37-38-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-33-14, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into the matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of four straight games.

Toronto has a 32-33-14 record overall and a 7-13-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have a -36 scoring differential, with 244 total goals scored and 280 conceded.

Florida has a 37-38-4 record overall and an 11-11-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have a 31-9-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 5-1 in the last meeting. Brad Marchand led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 26 goals with 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (lower body), Dakota Joshua: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (personal), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee), Seth Jones: out for season (foot), Dmitry Kulikov: out for season (finger).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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