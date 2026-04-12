Panthers host the Rangers after Nosek’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (33-38-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (38-38-4, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7…

New York Rangers (33-38-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (38-38-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers after Tomas Nosek scored two goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida is 38-38-4 overall and 21-15-3 at home. The Panthers have conceded 271 goals while scoring 235 for a -36 scoring differential.

New York has gone 19-18-2 in road games and 33-38-9 overall. The Rangers have an 8-11-8 record in games decided by one goal.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 25 goals with 30 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Samoskevich has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adam Fox has nine goals and 43 assists for the Rangers. Conor Sheary has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (undisclosed), Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (personal), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee), Seth Jones: out for season (foot), Dmitry Kulikov: out for season (finger).

Rangers: Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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