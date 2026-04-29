Padres and Cubs play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (18-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Chicago Cubs (18-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 12.46 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -120, Padres +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 10-5 record at home and a 19-10 record overall. The Padres have a 13-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 18-12 overall and 7-7 on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .353 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .286 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 17 RBIs. Manny Machado is 12 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, four home runs and 26 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 37 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Machado: day-to-day (undisclosed), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles)

Cubs: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (glute), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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