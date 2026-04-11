Oklahoma City takes on Phoenix, seeks 13th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (44-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-17, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Phoenix Suns (44-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-17, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its 12-game home win streak alive when the Thunder take on Phoenix.

The Thunder are 41-10 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Chet Holmgren leads the Thunder with 8.9 boards.

The Suns have gone 28-22 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.1.

The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.6% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the fifth time this season. The Thunder defeated the Suns 136-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 12. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 28 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.4 points for the Thunder. Jared McCain is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 123.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (soleus), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (oblique), Alex Caruso: out (rest), Isaiah Joe: out (knee), Cason Wallace: out (toe), Ajay Mitchell: out (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Chet Holmgren: out (back), Jaylin Williams: out (achilles), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring).

Suns: Devin Booker: out (ankle), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Jalen Green: out (knee), Jordan Goodwin: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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