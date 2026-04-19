Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix to start playoffs

Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Phoenix Suns (45-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -14; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns to begin the Western Conference first round. Oklahoma City went 3-2 against Phoenix during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 135-103 on Monday led by 27 points from Jamaree Bouyea, while Branden Carlson scored 26 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder are 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the leader in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 107.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Suns are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 19-29 against opponents over .500.

The 119.0 points per game the Thunder score are 7.9 more points than the Suns allow (111.1). The Suns are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 43.7% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the past 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Suns: Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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