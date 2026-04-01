Oilers’ Ingram celebrates birthday with 27-save shutout, 3-0 win against Kraken

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Ingram celebrated his 29th birthday Tuesday by making 27 saves for his second shutout of…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Ingram celebrated his 29th birthday Tuesday by making 27 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Seattle Kraken 3-0.

Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers who have won six of their last eight.

Edmonton moved two points back of Pacific Division-leading Anaheim and three points up on third place Vegas. The Oilers are now 28-5-5 when scoring first this season.

The Kraken have lost six of their last seven and remain two points out of a wild-card playoff position.

Philipp Grubauer made 21 stops for Seattle.

Bobby McMann, who leads Seattle in goals and points since coming over in a deadline trade with Toronto — seven goals, four assists in eight games — had his goal scoring streak stopped at three games. He had a chance to match the second-longest goal streak in franchise history.

McDavid extended his goal streak to five games. He leads the NHL in goals since Dec. 1 with 32. The Oilers captain in now one point back of Dale Hawerchuk for the third-most points by a player before age 30. Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux are first and second on that lofty list.

Edmonton has been a regular pest for Seattle, as no team has recorded more victories over the Kraken than the Oilers. Edmonton came into the contest with a 14-4-0 record all-time against Seattle including going 7-1-0 at home and had outscored them 76-50.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

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