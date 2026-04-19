OG Promo Code: Get 5 x 100% Profit Boosts For NBA, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA playoffs continues on with four more awesome games today, and you can get in on the action by signing up with the OG.com promo code offer. Create a new account to receive 100% profit boost tokens to use for the next five days. This is the perfect welcome offer to take advantage of during this time on the sports calendar, when there are high-profile games on every single night for the foreseeable future across the NBA and NHL playoffs.







The way this offer works is that, after signing up, you will be able to unlock five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. Then, you can log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to. This allows you to boost any NBA playoff game today, tomorrow, and for five straight days starting with today.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for MLB, NBA, NHL Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 19th, 2026

Sign up with this promo code offer to unlock 100% profit boost tokens every day for five straight days.

So, that means you will be able to boost any wager today, over the course of the weekend and into next week. That spans five straight days of the NBA and NHL playoffs, along with any MLB regular season game you are excited about. This is the perfect type of welcome offer to enjoy a bunch of games over the course of five days.

For today, let’s talk through the four NBA playoff games.

NBA Playoff Preview for Sunday, April 19th

There are four games today, with the slate getting started at 1 p.m. ET and games on the rest of the day. Here is the full schedule:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons, 6:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. ET

This is Game 1 for all four of these series, as these teams look to take a lead in the series.

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: