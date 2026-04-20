OG Promo Code: Claim 100% Profit Boost Tokens for NBA, NHL Playoff Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem this OG.com promo code offer in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight, highlighted by the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series continuing at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.







Set up your new account and you will be able to unlock five straight days of 100% profit boosts to use on the NBA or NHL playoffs, along with any MLB regular season game. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to. This allows you to boost any NBA playoff game today, tomorrow, and for five straight days starting today.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

So, create a new account to receive 100% profit boost tokens to use for the next five days. This is the perfect welcome offer to take advantage of during this time on the sports calendar, when there are high-profile games on every single night for the foreseeable future across the NBA and NHL playoffs.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for MLB, NBA, NHL Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 20th, 2026

This is one of the best welcome offers out there when it comes to receiving boosts and increasing profits. All you need to do is set up a new account and you will be able to claim this welcome offer, which provides five straight days of a 100% profit boost.

With NBA and NHL playoffs on everyday, this is a great way to get in on the action every day for five days, looking through the slate and boosting your favorite play with a 100% profit boost.

How to Sign Up With This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

NBA Playoff Schedule Monday Night

Every series has finished Game 1, so tonight’s games are all the second game of each one of these playoff series. So far, each home team has won Game 1 in three series today, with all three winning in convincing fashion as well.

So, we will see if the underdogs can even up the series, with the full schedule listed below: