Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Any NBA Playoffs, MLB Predictions This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and hit the ground running on the NBA Playoffs. New users who register can unlock an exclusive “Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins” promotion. Click here to get in on the action.

This initial entry offer can be applied to any available NBA market this week, equipping users with virtual currency to strategically explore the platform. Monday features a tripleheader of games — Pistons-Magic, Nuggets-Timberwolves and Thunder-Suns — and Novig will have tons of ways to get in on the action.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this week. Here is a breakdown of the current Novig offer available for the NBA Playoffs:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2026

Whether you are taking a position on the Magic or targeting another matchup on the slate, applying promo code WTOP50 provides immediate leverage. Exclusive to new Novig users, the promotion dictates that an initial trade of just $5 yields $50 in Novig Coins.

This specialized virtual currency automatically funds your new account, allowing you to navigate the platform in a completely risk-free mode. It is an optimal method for first-time players to test different prediction market strategies and get comfortable with the interface before committing further capital to the Pistons-Magic matchup or other NBA games.

Looking Ahead to Monday’s NBA Games

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -2.5 / ORL +2.5 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 213.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -11.5 / MIN +11.5 221.5

Orlando Magic +2.5 The Magic have demonstrated profitability in this specific scenario, covering the spread at a 5-1 rate at home as an underdog over their last six games. Taking the points with Orlando presents a strong, data-backed position. The top-seeded Pistons are looking to avoid falling behind 3-1 in this first-round series.

Thunder vs. Suns: OVER 213.5 For users analyzing points totals, historical trends heavily support a high-scoring affair. The over has hit in four of Oklahoma City’s last five games as a favorite, as well as in four of Phoenix’s last five matchups against the Thunder.

Activating Novig Promo Code WTOP50 on Monday

Setting up your account before the NBA action begins is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to claim your promotional value in time for tip-off on Monday night:

Create an Account: Register using your standard personal information. You will be prompted to provide valid proof of identification to verify your profile securely. Apply the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter Novig promo code WTOP50 to unlock the exclusive offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig account. Place Your Order: Execute an initial market entry of at least $5 to automatically trigger your reward.

Extra Bonus: By activating this offer, your account receives $50 in Novig coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore the prediction market and test your analytical strategies in free mode during the upcoming NBA matchups.