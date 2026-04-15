Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers Predictions

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All new users can redeem the Novig promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive welcome offer for the NBA play-in games tonight. We have two games on tap for tonight, the first one between the Magic and 76ers, and the late night game between the Warriors and Clippers. All new users who sign up will be able to redeem a $100 bonus for these game and more today.







Novig is a unique prediction market that gives new users a discount on their first trade. By signing up ahead of today’s matchups or any MLB or NBA game this week, you can get 1,000 Novig Coins & 5 Novig Cash + 10% Off Your First Purchase Up To $100.

Those who register with this welcome offer will receive a 10% discount—up to $100 off the original price of your initial order—along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, which can be seamlessly applied to any NBA play today or any other sport and market available on the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Games

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 15th, 2026

Before the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers hit the court for their 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament clash, make sure to secure your exclusive welcome bonus. By using the promotional code WTOP when creating your account, you will instantly unlock your virtual currency and a discount on your first trade to use on tonight’s high-stakes matchup.

Whether you are backing the Clippers or taking the Warriors on the road, this introductory promotion provides instant value for your initial predictions. In addition to the purchase discount, this exclusive bonus equips first-time users with a dedicated stash of virtual currency. The included 1,000 Novig Coins can be used entirely in the platform’s free mode, allowing you to explore the market and make predictions during this 2025 Play-In Tournament clash without utilizing real funds. Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available to brand-new Novig users creating an account for the first time.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s Play-In Tournament matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers LAC -5.5 (-112) / GSW +5.5 (-107) 220.5 (O -109 / U -111) Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -1.5 (-101) / ORL +1.5 (-119) 220.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The Clippers opened as -3.5 favorites but have seen the line push to -5.5. Historical season benchmarks suggest they have a high percentage chance of covering this number. We put a lot of stock in team efficiency, and the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA after their slow start to the year.

Philadelphia sits as a slight 1.5-point home favorite, but the Magic offer excellent longshot value as road underdogs due to the injury report in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid is out for this game, while the Magic are getting healthy at the right time with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black returning to the lineup.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the NBA Play-In Tournament action? Getting started with your Novig promo is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer before the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers tip off at 10:00 PM ET on April 15:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Novig app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Navigate to tonight’s 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Clippers and Warriors (or any other eligible market) and place an order. You will receive a 10% discount on your first trade, which can be worth as much as $100 off the original price.

Bonus Perks

Along with your discount, this offer also comes with an allocation of Novig Coins. Novig Coins are a virtual currency that can be used exclusively in the app’s free mode, giving you another way to experience the platform’s features and test your market percentages as you follow the Play-In Tournament.