Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Michigan vs. UConn Predictions Monday

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It goes without saying that tonight’s highly anticipated college basketball National Championship between Michigan and UConn showdown is drawing massive attention on the prediction markets. You can get in on the action by signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP.







By applying the latest Novig promo code during registration, users can secure 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and a 10% discount on your first purchase, up to a $100 bonus. Because Novig operates as a prediction market, they will give new users a discount on their first trade. This initial order will take up to $100 off the original price while instantly padding your account with virtual currency.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Michigan vs. UConn Bonus

Before making your predictions on tonight’s heavyweight bout between the Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies, let’s look at the baseline numbers for this exclusive welcome bonus. The table below breaks down the consensus Novig sign-up offer currently available to new players.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

Exclusively available for new Novig users, this promotional offer provides a massive head start for tonight’s top-10 showdown. By claiming the Novig promo code WTOP during registration, eligible first-time players will instantly secure 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, alongside a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100. Whether you are trading on the high-scoring Wolverines to dominate the pace or predicting a massive frontcourt performance from the Huskies, this welcome bonus maximizes the overall value of your initial entry into the prediction market.

Furthermore, the welcome package equips you with the platform’s dedicated virtual currency. The included Novig Coins can be utilized specifically in Novig’s free mode, allowing you to easily test out the market mechanics and make risk-free predictions on this marquee college basketball matchup before putting real capital on the line in standard trades.

Trade on Michigan vs. UConn via Novig

Team Moneyline Spread Total Michigan Wolverines -301 -6.5 (-111) Over 144.5 (-104) UConn Huskies +240 +6.5 (-109) Under 144.5 (-117)

If you are looking to place a trade tonight, this top-10 matchup presents some compelling angles to exploit. The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (31-3) enter as favorites over the #7 UConn Huskies (29-5).

When looking at player performances to evaluate your trades, the frontcourt battle is where the real situational value lies. UConn is anchored by the dominant Tarris Reed Jr., who is averaging a staggering double-double in the NCAA Tournament. He’ll get his looks inside, reliably supported by Alex Karaban, who has chipped in 16.0 points per NCAA Tournament contest.

However, Michigan’s roster is loaded with efficient, high-volume scorers to counter the Huskies. Yaxel Lendeborg has been electric for the Wolverines. Add in Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. —both shooting over 56% from the floor in the tournament—and it becomes incredibly difficult for opposing defenses to get necessary stops.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your discount is a highly straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your offer using promo code WTOP:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Register an Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your account. Place Your Order: Make your first order and receive a 10% discount, which can be valued up to $100!

It is never too early to look at building your market strategies. This promotional offer rewards you with Novig Coins, which serve as a virtual currency on the platform. This allows you to easily participate and place orders in Novig’s risk-free free mode, fine-tuning your prediction methods before executing standard trades.