New York faces Charlotte, looks for 8th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (43-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-28, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Charlotte Hornets (43-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-28, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -8.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Knicks face Charlotte.

The Knicks have gone 35-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 25-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the NBA with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 5.0.

The Knicks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the Knicks 114-103 in their last meeting on March 26. Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Tyler Kolek: out (oblique), OG Anunoby: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: out (injury management), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Hornets: PJ Hall: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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