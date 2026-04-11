New WNBA CBA lifts rookie salaries, with the No. 1 overall pick set to earn $500,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Some high-profile members of the upcoming 2026 WNBA draft class went to dinner Friday night with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Some high-profile members of the upcoming 2026 WNBA draft class went to dinner Friday night with a few veteran players including Nneka Ogwumike and Tina Charles.

It was a chance to gain some knowledge as the rookies get set to embark on their new journey Monday night when their names are called in the draft.

“I wish I had brought a notebook,” UConn grad Azzi Fudd said at a pre-draft availability Saturday. “Taking all these notes, like they’re giving such good information, such good advice. It’s like information overload.”

Ogwumike, who is president of the players’ union, talked to them a bit about the new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified last month and will greatly increase the new rookies salaries. The top pick on Monday night will earn $500,000 her first year with the second and third picks making $466,913 and $436,016.

Whoever is chosen first will make nearly seven times as much as Paige Bueckers did last season as the No. 1 choice. Second and third-round picks will make $270,000 — which is more than the previous maximum salary in the old CBA.

“I mean it’s insane. It’s huge. It’s life-changing. What they were able to negotiate. and it’s not just the money, but it’s everything,” Fudd said. “I feel like I’m not fully aware of all of the changes that they’ve made yet.”

Fudd said she was aware of the new CBA negotiations, but was focused on the end of her college career with the NCAA Tournament.

“You hear that these negotiations are happening and how big of a difference it’s going to make, but when you can hear that first-hand it kind of gave me goosebumps last night listening to just how driven they were, how inspired they were to make that change,” Fudd said.

Kiki Rice will be one of five UCLA players in attendance at the draft. The group is fresh off winning the first NCAA championship in school history. She also said she learned a lot from the veterans at dinner. The union put a few of them at every table.

Rice was proud for what the union leadership accomplished.

“It’s huge. It means a lot just because I know that so many people have paved the way and now, we know our draft really gets to have so many great benefits and a lot of really cool opportunities and amenities and salary,” Rice said. “Really excited for that. Grateful for all the work they put into, you know, to get us to this point and excited to continue to pay that forward.”

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