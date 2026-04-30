Police identify 19-year-old charged after fight, shooting in Montgomery Co. high school parking lot

Police said Djibia Gombo, of Silver Spring, has been charged with first-degree assault after a fight broke out during the school's lunch period Wednesday, leaving a 17-year-old student with injuries.

Montgomery County police have identified the 19-year-old man who was arrested in the parking lot of Blake High School after a fight apparently led to a shooting that wounded a student.

Djibia Gombo of Silver Spring, has been charged with first-degree assault after a fight broke out during the school’s lunch period Wednesday, leaving a 17-year-old student injured during the shooting, according to updates from police and school leaders.

The school system said it will be making some policy adjustments — mostly around lunchtime procedures — in hopes of improving safety on campus.

The student who was injured was dropped off at a local hospital after the shooting and later connected to the fight. He’s in “stable condition,” according to a letter sent from the school system to families Wednesday.

A community engagement officer with Montgomery County police was flagged down around 11:30 a.m. about the fighting, which the school system said involved multiple students.

School security and the officer responded to the fight, during which a handgun was reportedly thrown to the ground, police said in a Thursday news release. At some point during the altercation, the gun discharged and the teenage student was shot.

School security was able to recover the gun and apprehend Gombo, who was arrested by police at the school.

Gombo, who is not a student at the school, is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit ahead of a bond hearing.

Families are invited to a community meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Blake High, which opted to start classes late on the morning after the shooting. The school system also brought in counselors and extra security in the aftermath.

With the stated goal of strengthening safety, the school system said students won’t be allowed to eat lunch outside for the rest of the school year and food deliveries won’t be allowed. Staff are also being tasked with responsibilities around maintaining safety in the school, according to the letter.

Police said they expect to file additional charges related to the fight and shooting. They’ve asked anyone with information to contact the department at 240-773-5500.

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