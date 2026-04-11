New Orleans visits Minnesota on 8-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (26-55, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (26-55, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to break its eight-game road slide when the Pelicans take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 30-21 in conference play. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 10.2.

The Pelicans are 17-33 in Western Conference play. New Orleans has an 8-42 record against teams over .500.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.2 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 119-115 in their last meeting on Feb. 7. Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 30 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden McDaniels is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Julius Randle: out (hand), Naz Reid: out (injury management), Rudy Gobert: out (rest), Bones Hyland: out (hip), Joe Ingles: out (personal).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (knee), Yves Missi: out (hand), Karlo Matkovic: out (back), Herbert Jones: out (rest), Saddiq Bey: out (rest), Dejounte Murray: out (hand), Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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