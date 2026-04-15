NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers for Wednesday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into the Play-In Tournament with these NBA playoffs prediction market apps. New players who take advantage of these apps can start locking in sign-up bonuses and other unique offers.







Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, OG and Novig ahead of Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament games. Create new accounts and start reaping the rewards during the NBA postseason.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: How to Sign Up

It won’t take long for players to sign up and activate these offers. The night tips off with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Orlando Magic. Philly will be leaning on Tyrese Maxey and Paul George with Joel Embiid out after appendix surgery. The second game will feature tons of star power as Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers host Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with these NBA playoffs prediction market apps.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offers $10 NBA Bonus

Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and start with $10 worth of trades on the NBA. This is an opportunity for players to unlock a $10 welcome bonus. From there, players can use these bonuses to start building a bankroll on the NBA playoffs.

Kalshi has probabilities on a wide range of playoff markets. Take a look at the current probabilities to win the NBA Finals (probabilities are subject to change):

Oklahoma City: 44%

44% San Antonio: 17%

17% Boston: 15%

15% Denver: 9%

9% Detroit: 5%

5% New York: 5%

5% Cleveland: 4%

4% Houston: 2%

2% Los Angeles L: 2%

2% Minnesota: 2%

It’s also worth noting that Kalshi has other options outside of sports. Make trades on politics, culture, climate, crypto, financials and more. There should be something for everyone.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus







New players can take advantage of Polymarket promo code WTOP ahead of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Create a new account and make an initial cash deposit of $20 or more. This will automatically unlock a $20 bonus for players to use on individual games, long-term outlooks and more. Polymarket is raising the bar for basketball fans throughout the NBA playoffs.

Claim 5 100% Profit Boosts With This OG Promo







Anyone who signs up with OG can grab five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts. Create a new account and make a prediction on the NBA Play-In Tournament. Players who pick correctly on this prediction will receive double the winnings. This promo comes with 100% profit boosts on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That sets up new players to make predictions on the Play-In Tournament during the week and the playoffs during the weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Discount for NBA Playoffs







It won’t take long for players to sign up with Novig promo code WTOP and start reaping the rewards. New players who sign up will be eligible for three different types of bonuses. First things first, new users will receive a 10% discount on a first trade up to $100. Additionally, this offer comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five in Novig Cash.