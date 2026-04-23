NBA Playoffs Prediction Apps: Claim Offers For Knicks-Hawks, Nuggets-Wolves Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Playoffs first round continues with three banger matchups tonight, and you can get up and running with the best prediction apps to make trades for every game. You will lock in bonuses, discounts and more when you activate these welcome offers.

Prediction markets are particularly advantageous, especially in comparison to regular wagers with a sportsbook. With prediction markets, you can buy and sell your positions at any moment. This gives you more opportunities to secure a profit, or even limit the amount you lose for a certain transaction.

Before we go through each of the apps and offers you can sign up with, let’s take a look at the games on deck for tonight:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks (Game 3, series tied 1-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors (Game 3, TOR leads series 2-0)

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves (Game 3, series tied 1-1)

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus







We will start with Kalshi, one of the most popular prediction market platforms. When you sign up with our code WTOP, you can unlock $10 in bonuses when you complete $10 in trades.

The best part is you do not have to do this with one transaction. If you think the Knicks and Timberwolves will win tonight, you can make two separate $5 predictions for those games and unlock the $10 in bonuses that way.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus







Polymarket’s welcome offer is easy to use. You can complete a $20 deposit to start your account and get $20 in bonuses for tonight’s games. Altogether, you will have $40 to use between your deposit and bonuses to make trades for the playoffs.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: $100 Discount Offer







Novig’s welcome offer is expansive. The main piece of this offer is the 10% discount, which can be used to get up to $100 off of your first order on the platform.

New users also get 1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 in Novig Cash to use within the free portion of the app. This allows you to get familiar with how the markets work before using your deposited funds and your discount offer.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







OG.com is a newer platform in the prediction market space that is powered by Crypto.com, and you will easily be able to secure up to $100 in bonuses by completing five simple steps:

Verify your email: $5

Confirm you phone number: $10

Complete ID verification: $15

Make your first deposit ($10 or more): $20

Make your first trade ($10 or more): $50

By completing all of these steps, you will have unlocked $100 in bonuses by only using $10 in deposited funds. This offer allows you to swiftly attack NBA Playoffs markets.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Crypto.com is also in the prediction market space, and you have the opportunity to get $50 in CRO Bonuses. Start by making a cryptocurrency trade on the platform, then take those funds and stake them. This will secure up to $50 in bonuses for to use on the platform.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $25 Deposit Bonus







Lastly, ProphetX gives you a chance to get up to $25 in bonuses. This comes in the form of a 20% deposit match. So, the amount of your initial transaction will determine what you get in bonuses.