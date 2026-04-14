NBA Playoffs Prediction App Promo Codes: Get Offers on Kalshi, Polymarket, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get straight to the action. If you’re looking for a fresh way to get some skin in the game for tonight’s Play-In Tournament, we’ve got you covered. By using the latest NBA playoffs prediction promo codes, new customers can redeem multiple bonuses on the best trading apps.

Below, we discuss the welcome offers on Kalshi and other leading prediction markets. It’s the perfect way to make trades on the first play-in games on Tuesday night. We have the Heat vs. Hornets and Trail Blazers vs. Suns. And on Wednesday, it’ll be the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers. You can even use this time to buy contracts for which team will win the NBA Finals.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Promo Codes

Use NBA playoffs prediction promo codes to secure the best bonuses. Since you are going against other customers instead of the house, these apps are available across the country. Here is a list of the leading bonuses:

NBA Playoffs Prediction Promo Codes Welcome Offer Kalshi Promo Code Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Polymarket Promo Code $20 Sign-Up Bonus Novig Promo Code 10% Discount Up to $100 OG.com Promo Code Earn Up to $100 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code Unlocks $10 Bonus

This welcome offer is exclusively available for new customers who want to trade on the excitement of today’s Play-In Tournament slate. Claiming your bonus funds is an easy, straightforward process. To get started, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their newly created account. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked automatically after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

Polymarket Promo Code Activates $20 Bonus

Create an account on Polymarket and make a $20 deposit to score a $20 bonus. Below, we discuss how you can use this bonus for the NBA play-in games. Plus, Polymarket has options for multiple futures. The Thunder enter the playoffs with a 42% chance to win the title, followed by the Spurs at 15%.

Novig Promo Code: Use $100 Discount for an NBA Prediction

Apply the Novig promo code WTOP to get a discount for your first NBA prediction. Your first purchase will be up to $100 off the standard price thanks to a 10% discount. Then, you’ll find same-game parlay boosts throughout the NBA playoffs.

OG.com Promo Code Releases Up to $100 in Bonuses

Complete these five steps to score up to a $100 bonus for NBA trades:

Verify your email address: $5 Verify your phone number: $10 Complete ID verification: $15 Make your first deposit of $10 or more: $20 Make your first trade of $10 or more: $50

Using NBA Playoffs Prediction Promo Codes for Play-In Games

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA 66.5% / MIA 33.5% Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX 59.5% / POR 40.5% Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI 51.6% / ORL 48.4% Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers LAC 64.2% / GSW 35.8%

If you decide to use NBA playoffs prediction promo codes to trade on today’s heaviest favorite, the Charlotte Hornets (66.5%), a winning $10 prediction would net a $4.42 profit for a total payout of $14.42. Conversely, backing today’s heaviest underdog, the Miami Heat (33.5%), with that same $10 would yield a significantly larger $18.60 profit (a $28.60 total payout) if they manage to secure the road victory.