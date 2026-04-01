NBA fines Trail Blazers $100K, suspend assistant GMs for breaking rules scouting Chinese center

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the Portland Trail Blazers $100,000 for scouting Chinese center Yang Hansen in…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the Portland Trail Blazers $100,000 for scouting Chinese center Yang Hansen in 2023, breaking a league rule regarding players ineligible for the draft.

The league also announced Wednesday that Trail Blazers assistant general managers Sergi Oliva and Mike Schmitz are suspended for two weeks without pay for violating the rule.

“When this was brought to our attention the Portland Trail Blazers self reported to the NBA,” the team said. “The team cooperated fully with the investigation and accept the league’s determination.”

Portland drafted the 7-foot-1 Hansen with the No. 16 overall pick last year and he has averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 41 games this season.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Trail Blazers from Paul Allen’s estate to a group led by investor Tom Dundon on Monday.

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