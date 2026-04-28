NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar earns first Cup win and F1 returns with Antonelli on top

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Site: Fort Worth, Texas. Track: Texas Motor Speedway.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 1:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Joey Logano earned his first victory of the season while holding off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney in overtime.

Last race: Carson Hocevar edged Chris Buescher by 0.114 seconds with a last-lap pass at Talladega to secure his first career series win.

Next race: May 10, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Andy’s Frozen Custard 340

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Substituting for injured Connor Zilisch, Kyle Larson passed race leader Sam Mayer in double overtime and pulled away for a 1.265-second victory.

Last race: Corey Day led a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 finish in double overtime for his first career series victory in a caution-filled race at Talladega.

Next race: May 9, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

SpeedyCash.com 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 3:35 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim earned his third series win of the year and led a race-high 96 laps in a wreck-filled race that ended in double overtime.

Last race: Christopher Bell earned his eighth career victory, and first since 2017, while fending off a late charge from Chandler Smith at Bristol.

Next race: May 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Site: Miami.

Track: Miami International Autodrome.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.58 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m., sprint qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, noon, qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Oscar Piastri took the lead from pole-sitter Max Verstappen early while dominating the 57-lap race for his third straight victory, leading a McLaren to a 1-2 finish.

Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.

Next race: May 24, Montreal.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second place for his 21st career victory.

Next race: May 9, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Southern Nationals

Site: Adel, Georgia.

Track: South Georgia Motorsports Park

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (FS1).

Next race: May 17, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS DAIRYLAND SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS DAIRYLAND SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS KISTLER ENGINES CLASSIC

WORLD OF OUTLAWS DAIRYLAND SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HARTFORD HUSTLE

WORLD OF OUTLAWS GETTYSBURG CLASH

Next race: May 8 – 9.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

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