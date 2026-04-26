NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 188…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 188 laps, 55 points.

2. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 188, 50.

3. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 37.

4. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188, 35.

5. (30) Zane Smith, Ford, 188, 34.

6. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 188, 38.

7. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188, 41.

8. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188, 29.

9. (29) Noah Gragson, Ford, 188, 31.

10. (34) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 188, 27.

11. (19) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 188, 34.

12. (16) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 188, 25.

13. (35) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 24.

14. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 188, 27.

15. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 22.

16. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 188, 21.

17. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 188, 29.

18. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 188, 34.

19. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 18.

20. (33) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 188, 17.

21. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 188, 20.

22. (23) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 187, 15.

23. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 187, 14.

24. (40) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 186, 0.

25. (17) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 186, 12.

26. (32) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 185, 11.

27. (37) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 185, 0.

28. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, 182, 0.

29. (5) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 180, 8.

30. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 177, 0.

31. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 166, 15.

32. (31) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 149, 5.

33. (26) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 124, 9.

34. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 122, 3.

35. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 2.

36. (4) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 114, 1.

37. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 114, 7.

38. (27) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 1.

39. (25) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 114, 9.

40. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 147.508 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.114 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 52 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0; D.Hamlin 1-2; A.Dillon 3; C.Briscoe 4-5; D.Hamlin 6-7; C.Briscoe 8; D.Hamlin 9; C.Finchum 10-17; D.Hamlin 18-40; R.Preece 41-46; T.Reddick 47-48; T.Gibbs 49-60; M.McDowell 61; T.Gibbs 62-63; A.Dillon 64; T.Gibbs 65-67; A.Dillon 68-69; C.Bell 70-87; R.Preece 88-100; R.Stenhouse 101-102; B.Wallace 103; R.Chastain 104-105; B.Wallace 106; R.Chastain 107-110; J.Logano 111-113; B.Wallace 114; R.Preece 115-116; C.Bell 117-121; R.Chastain 122-131; C.Bell 132-135; R.Chastain 136-137; C.Bell 138; R.Chastain 139; C.Bell 140-142; R.Chastain 143-145; N.Gragson 146-147; C.Buescher 148-150; C.Hocevar 151-155; C.Buescher 156; C.Hocevar 157-160; C.Buescher 161-165; C.Hocevar 166; C.Buescher 167-172; C.Hocevar 173-174; C.Buescher 175; C.Hocevar 176-177; C.Buescher 178; C.Hocevar 179-180; C.Buescher 181-184; C.Hocevar 185-186; C.Buescher 187; C.Hocevar 188; A.Dillon 189

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 5 times for 31 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 28 laps; C.Buescher, 8 times for 22 laps; R.Chastain, 6 times for 22 laps; R.Preece, 3 times for 21 laps; C.Hocevar, 8 times for 19 laps; T.Gibbs, 3 times for 17 laps; C.Finchum, 1 time for 8 laps; A.Dillon, 4 times for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 3 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 3 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 2 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 484; 2. D.Hamlin, 374; 3. R.Blaney, 344; 4. C.Elliott, 340; 5. T.Gibbs, 322; 6. K.Larson, 315; 7. C.Buescher, 309; 8. C.Hocevar, 292; 9. C.Bell, 290; 10. B.Keselowski, 279; 11. W.Byron, 277; 12. B.Wallace, 276; 13. R.Preece, 269; 14. D.Suárez, 235; 15. J.Logano, 234; 16. A.Cindric, 226.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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