Napoli threatens after Lukaku skips training and likely missing crucial AC Milan clash

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has been the focus at Napoli this week. Just not in a good way. Lukaku…

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has been the focus at Napoli this week. Just not in a good way.

Lukaku failed to turn up to training on Tuesday and the club issued a hardline statement that it may take “appropriate disciplinary action” against the forward. That includes freezing him out of the first team.

Whatever happens, Lukaku is unlikely to be available for Monday’s crucial Serie A match against AC Milan — a head-to-head battle for second place.

For his part, Lukaku — who missed the first half of the season with a serious thigh injury — insists he stayed in Belgium for medical reasons after national team doctors detected a muscular problem that had not been diagnosed by Napoli, but had kept him on the bench for the club’s previous two matches.

“As it is the second problem I have had since I returned at the beginning of November, I chose to do the rehabilitation in Belgium,” Lukaku added in a social media post. “I could never turn my back on Napoli, ever.

“There is nothing I want more than to play and win with my team… but right now I have to make sure I’m 100% clinically, because recently I haven’t been and this has also had a mental impact … but in the end I’ll make it and I’ll help Napoli and the national team achieve their goals when I’m called upon. It’s everything I want.”

Lukaku went to Belgium to join the national team but was forced to pull out of the squad and did not travel to the United States for the friendly matches against the U.S. and Mexico.

Napoli and Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne could try and ease the tension between Lukaku and Napoli.

De Bruyne said after Wednesday’s draw against Mexico, “Once I get back to the club, I will be more up to date. I will try to help, if necessary.”

Key matchups

Milan is in second place, just a point above third-placed Napoli.

The Rossoneri are six points behind league leader Inter Milan, which itself faces a tough matchup against Champions League-chasing Roma on Sunday.

Roma is level with fifth-placed Juventus, three points behind Como and the final Champions League berth.

Juventus hosts Genoa on Monday, shortly after Como visits Udinese.

Players to watch

Italy players will have to swiftly recover from the disappointment of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has become the face of the latest catastrophe after his red card during the defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup playoffs on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Bastoni, his first match back will be at San Siro, where the Inter fans can drown out any boos from other supporters.

Out of action

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Hellas Verona after he was substituted just minutes after scoring Italy’s early goal against Bosnia. Kean appeared to twist his ankle while turning off the ball, two minutes after scoring.

Carlos Augusto is suspended for Inter, while Roma is still without star forward Paulo Dybala following knee surgery.

Off the field

The sale of San Siro to the Milan clubs has run into more controversy after Italian financial police raided the city council’s offices this week in an investigation into the 200 million euro deal.

Computers and mobile phones were among the items seized, with nine individuals placed under investigation for bid-rigging and collusion.

Inter and Milan completed the purchase of the 99-year-old stadium and surrounding area in November — clearing the way for the clubs to tear it down and jointly build a new 71,500-seat arena.

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