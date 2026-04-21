Napheesa Collier’s ankle rehab will likely keep her out of the WNBA season’s first month, Lynx say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will likely miss the first month of the WNBA regular season to…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will likely miss the first month of the WNBA regular season to complete her rehabilitation following left ankle surgery.

The Lynx announced the timeline update on Tuesday for Collier, who had the procedure done on March 24. The team said the five-time All-Star’s rehab was progressing as expected, with an anticipated return to on-court activity in early June. Collier was on crutches with a walking boot when she appeared at the team’s practice facility last week to discuss her new contract.

Minnesota opens the regular season on May 10 against Atlanta and has eight games in May, with three on the schedule during the first week in June.

The 29-year-old Collier averaged a career-high 22.9 points per game last season while shooting 53.1% from the floor, 40.3% from 3-point range and 90.6% from the foul line, becoming the first player in WNBA history to post 50/40/90 shooting splits while averaging 20-plus points per game. She finished second to A’ja Wilson in the league MVP voting in each of the last two years.

Collier injured her left ankle in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals against Phoenix, ending her season. The No. 1 seed Lynx lost the series to the Mercury in five games.

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