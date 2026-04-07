Minnesota’s Taj Bradley shines on an off night for Tarik Skubal as Twins beat Tigers 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taj Bradley outdueled Tarik Skubal and Ryan Jeffers drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins beat…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taj Bradley outdueled Tarik Skubal and Ryan Jeffers drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Bradley (2-0) gave up one run on six hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings as the Twins won their second straight. Four relievers combined to finish the game, with Justin Topa getting the last two outs for his first save.

In three starts this year — all Twins victories — Bradley has allowed two runs while waking four and striking out 22 over 16 2/3 innings.

In a rare short outing, Skubal (1-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Over the past two seasons, as Skubal won back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards, he failed to complete five innings just three times in 62 starts.

Kevin McGonigle had two hits and two RBIs for Detroit.

The Twins had two runners on base in three of the first four innings before finally breaking through against Skubal in the fifth. With one out, Byron Buxton and Austin Martin drew consecutive walks. Luke Keaschall followed with a single up the middle to score Buxton.

Jeffers then fouled off two two-strike pitches before lacing a two-run double into the right field corner. One out later, Josh Bell looped a double down the left field line to score Jeffers and end Skubal’s night.

The Tigers started the seventh inning with two singles. Bradley struck out Javier Báez and reliever Taylor Rogers retired Jahmai Jones on a fly ball before McGonigle singled home a run.

Rogers ended the brief rally by striking out Gleyber Torres, with strike three coming on a successful challenge by Twins catcher Jeffers.

McGonigle’s RBI double in the ninth cut the Twins’ lead to 4-2.

Up next

Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will face Detroit LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.75) on Wednesday.

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