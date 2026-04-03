Minnesota visits Ottawa after Hartman’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (42-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-26-10, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (42-21-12, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-26-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Ottawa Senators after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Ottawa has a 39-26-10 record overall and a 19-11-6 record in home games. The Senators are ninth in the league serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota is 42-21-12 overall and 21-11-4 on the road. The Wild have a +30 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 213 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Cozens has 27 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 43 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: day to day (upper body), Thomas Chabot: out (forearm), Tyler Kleven: day to day (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk: day to day (concussion), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Wild: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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