Minnesota Duluth forward Max Plante wins the Hobey Baker Award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Max Plante received the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night, an honor…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Max Plante received the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night, an honor that goes to the nation’s top college hockey player.

Plante is the seventh player from that program to win the Hobey Baker and the first since defenseman Scott Perunovich in 2020.

Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp and Michigan forward T.J. Hughes were the other finalists.

Plante, selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings, had 25 goals and 52 points this season, the most by a Duluth player since the 2011-12 season.

His father, Derek, was a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist in 1993 while at Duluth. Derek Plante played in the NHL from 1993-2001 and is a scout for the Ottawa Senators. They are the second father-son combination to be a finalist, joining North Dakota’s Jason Blake in 1999 and Jackson Blake in 2024.

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