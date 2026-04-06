Milwaukee plays Brooklyn, looks to end road skid

Milwaukee Bucks (31-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (19-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday,…

Milwaukee Bucks (31-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (19-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Brooklyn looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Nets are 13-34 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 20-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 18-31 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nets score 106.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 49.6% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 127-82 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Egor Demin led the Nets with 17 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led the Bucks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Turner is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 15.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ziaire Williams: day to day (foot), Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (hand), Danny Wolf: out for season (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (hamstring), Terance Mann: day to day (achilles), Ben Saraf: day to day (back).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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