Milwaukee faces Philadelphia, aims to stop road slide

Milwaukee Bucks (32-49, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (44-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6…

Milwaukee Bucks (32-49, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (44-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to end its five-game road skid when the Bucks face Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 26-25 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 11.3.

The Bucks have gone 21-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 6-6 in one-possession games.

The 76ers score 115.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 116.7 the Bucks allow. The 76ers average 110.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 116.2 the 76ers allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 139-122 in the last matchup on Jan. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 28.4 points, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

AJ Green is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bucks. Ousmane Dieng is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (abdomen).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Pete Nance: out (knee), Ryan Rollins: out (hip), Gary Harris: out (groin), Gary Trent Jr.: out (oblique), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Bobby Portis: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.